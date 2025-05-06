TD Cowen Downgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Hold

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.13.

Shares of CHD opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

