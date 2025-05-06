SThree plc (LON:STEM) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.20 Per Share

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 80.4% increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SThree Stock Performance

SThree stock opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm has a market cap of £315.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.50 ($6.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.18) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Transactions at SThree

In related news, insider Timo Lehne sold 10,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.32), for a total transaction of £27,410 ($36,434.93). Also, insider Andrew Beach acquired 13,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £36,103.60 ($47,990.96). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,518. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

