Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 3.11. Nebius Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

