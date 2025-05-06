Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $115.51 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $115,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,993,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,455 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in AbbVie by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.27. The company has a market cap of $346.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.41.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

