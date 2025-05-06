Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.716 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Shell has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shell to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shell stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

