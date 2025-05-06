Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $499.41 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.9% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $499,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,256,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,929,000 after purchasing an additional 82,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $10,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $200.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.51 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average is $196.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

