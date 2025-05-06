Corton Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $354,606.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,844.37. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,099 shares of company stock worth $22,136,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

