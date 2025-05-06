Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $635,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.4% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,769,000. Finally, Grange Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,829,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

