CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,800 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 1.6% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $56,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $7,613,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 407,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in CSX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

