CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) to Issue $2.26 Dividend

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.26 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

CVR Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CVR Partners Price Performance

UAN stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.65 per share, with a total value of $404,632.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,637,673. The trade was a 2.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,884 over the last quarter.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

