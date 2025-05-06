John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
HTD stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $24.14.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
