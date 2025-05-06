John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

HTD stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $24.14.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

