Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AIO opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

