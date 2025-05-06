Westpac Banking Co. Plans Interim Dividend of $0.76 (ASX:WBC)

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- What is a support level?
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.