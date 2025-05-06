Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0188 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a 373.8% increase from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00396825396825397.

Gerdau has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Gerdau has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

