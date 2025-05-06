CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.
About CareCloud
