CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

