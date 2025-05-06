Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE CRGY opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Duginski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This trade represents a 8.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

