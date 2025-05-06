Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Atlassian by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total transaction of $2,561,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,232 shares in the company, valued at $87,098,475.92. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,734 shares of company stock worth $63,835,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of -155.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

