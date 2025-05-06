Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Primoris Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

