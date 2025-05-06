Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after buying an additional 2,319,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centene by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,770,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

