Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRU opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.77.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

