Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after buying an additional 316,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CMS Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,049,000 after purchasing an additional 311,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMS opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.