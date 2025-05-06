Bokf Na Buys 22,967 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $167.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

