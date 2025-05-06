Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

