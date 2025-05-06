Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Raised by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 147.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,983 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This trade represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

