Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,069 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

