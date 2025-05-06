Crestline Management LP Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TransUnion by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,610.83. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $359,761. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

