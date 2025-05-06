Crestline Management LP Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,449 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

