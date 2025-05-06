Crestline Management LP Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total value of $2,351,920.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,883,148.32. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,692 shares of company stock worth $18,173,444 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,426.00 to $1,082.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,041.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $978.40 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 143.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $969.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

