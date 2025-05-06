Crestline Management LP Invests $7.59 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

