Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $47,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $200.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.67. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $222.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

