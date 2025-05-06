Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 49,268 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,268 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $251,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

