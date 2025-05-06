Capital Advantage Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 993 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 4,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total value of $3,924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,161,193.58. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,195. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,014.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $961.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $960.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $746.48 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,024.03.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

