2,783 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.36.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

