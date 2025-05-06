Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $71.11 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,067,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027,973 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $71,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.