Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $997,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

