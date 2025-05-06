Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,611,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,263 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $260,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

