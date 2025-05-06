AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $118.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AECOM by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

