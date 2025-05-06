iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,766,000 after acquiring an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,141,000 after purchasing an additional 145,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 88,449 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,219,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWN opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.71.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.