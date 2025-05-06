iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Raised by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

