SiTime (SITM) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $54.01 million for the quarter.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $268.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,267 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $187,262.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,787,715.20. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,806 shares of company stock valued at $960,942. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SITM

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

