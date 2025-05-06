SiTime (SITM) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $54.01 million for the quarter.
SiTime Price Performance
NASDAQ:SITM opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $268.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 2.24.
Insider Transactions at SiTime
In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,267 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $187,262.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,787,715.20. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,806 shares of company stock valued at $960,942. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SITM
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SiTime
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.