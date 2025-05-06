LandBridge (LB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter.
LandBridge Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. LandBridge has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76.
LandBridge Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
About LandBridge
LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.
