LandBridge (LB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter.

LandBridge Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. LandBridge has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LB. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 target price on LandBridge and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

