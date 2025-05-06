Magnite (MGNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter. Magnite has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

In related news, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,917,754.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,643.20. This represents a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,544. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

