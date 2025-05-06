Ball (NYSE:BALL) Announces Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Ball has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ball stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

