Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGTI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

