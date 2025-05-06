Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,224 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $140,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,996,000 after purchasing an additional 229,857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VGT opened at $563.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.