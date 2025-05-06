Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Mattel Price Performance

Mattel stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

