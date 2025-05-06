Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

PGC stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,453.73. This trade represents a 31.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $179,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,179.68. This represents a 4.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,650. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

