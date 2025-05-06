Cetera Investment Advisers Has $160.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $160,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.