PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $62.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. PLAYSTUDIOS updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $37,297.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,540.22. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.