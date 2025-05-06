Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.5 million.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $558.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Further Reading

